Sharon Stone Asks Angie Harmon Why She’s Posing Like a Stripper at Daughter’s Prom

Actress Angie Harmon is best known for her TV roles on Rizzoli & Isles (Jane Rizzoli) and Law & Order (lawyer Abbie Carmichael). At home, she’s known as mom. She and her ex-husband, former NFL player Jason Sehorn, have three daughters together.

When Harmon’s teenage daughter attended her high school’s junior prom, Harmon shared the photos below. Her daughter is in the red corset tiered skirt dress. Harmon captioned the series with a compliment to all the kids featured in the pics: “All of you looked AMAAAAYYYYZING!”

When Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) saw the prom photos, she replied and asked Harmon: “Notice how ONLY WE still stand like beauty queens or strippers WHY WHY WHY Angie WHY.” Note how Harmon, in the white jeans and blue espadrilles, poses with one foot forward.

One Harmon fan jumped in to defend Stone’s comment and wrote: “I think she’s [Stone] saying that it’s great that todays young women don’t feel like they need to pop their hips or look slim or sexy in photos and can just be themselves.”

Harmon replied to Stone with humor: “b/c we were raised RIGHT!! 😂😂😂.”

Harmon launched her career as a model (before being discovered by Baywatch star David Hasselhoff on a plane) and Stone is a former beauty pageant winner. While in college, Stone won the title of Miss Crawford County, Pennsylvania in 1976 before she moved to New York where she was signed by Ford Modeling Agency.

As seen above, Stone poses with one leg in front at home with her kids, too.