Sarah Michelle Gellar Chops Off Hair, ‘Buffy vs Dark Willow’ Vibes

Hollywood movie star Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for her roles in popular movies including Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and more recently, Do Revenge with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke (see photos below), among others.

But Gellar is perhaps best known as the titular character of the long-running supernatural horror TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003).

When Gellar shared the photo below, she reported: “Got my summer cut… all ready for the holiday weekend. Don’t forget.. today is the one day it’s acceptable to tell people ‘C U Next Tuesday.'”

Gellar’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new haircut. When Buffy the Vampire super fan Michael Trea Smith, fiance of country music star Cody Alan saw the pic, he replied: “Buffy season 6 hair. Loves to see it.” Another fan chimed in: “Agreed she looks like she’s about to face-off against Dark Willow rn.”

Note: Dark Willow was the evil alter-ego of Willow Rosenberg, who was played by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, American Pie).

Fun fact: When Smith (on the right in the hot red pants) shared the photo above (that’s Alan on the left being “slayed”), he captioned: “basically. #buffythevampireslayer.”