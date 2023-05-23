Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears Nothing Under Drape Dress, ‘A Particularly Hot Day’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is promoting her new action thriller series Citadel on Amazon Prime. It’s about a network of global spies, who after having their memories wiped clean, try to recollect their past to fight a new syndicate of bad guys. Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci co-star.

When not promoting Citadel, Chopra Jonas is often modeling. When she shared the photos below for The Zoe Report, she wrote: “POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a particularly hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain this year in SoCal 😋).”

Fans of Chopra Jonas are going wild over the photos. Be sure to swipe — there is one provocative ensemble after another.

The fishnet dress in the first photo is by New York design house Interior. Slide #4 reveals her in a backless green dress by Michael Kors; and Slide #5 reveals that she’s not wearing anything under that barely-there teal-colored draped dress by designer Frederick Anderson. She says it was a “particularly hot day.”

(The white dress in the last slide is by Christian Siriano.)

In the TZR video below, (wearing that Siriano white gown) she reveals the best piece of advice she’s ever received.

Get ready to see more of Mrs. Jonas: She will appear next on the big screen in another action thriller, Heads of State with former WWE wrestler John Cena and Carla Gugino (San Andreas).