Porsha Williams Stuns in Sexy Cutout Bikini, ”Summer Goals’

When Porsha Williams made her debut on the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2012, she was married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart.

Since then she divorced Stewart, left the series (in 2021), got remarried in 2022 (she now goes by Porsha Guobadia; wedding photo above), and most recently starred in Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

When not spending time with her family or filming a Bravo show, Williams Guobadia is often modeling and/or promoting her hair extension company, Go Naked Hair. As seen in the cutout bikini pics above, she’s doing both simultaneously.

Her fans are going wild over the bikini pics. As one replied: “When you are in a healthy relationship it shows😍🔥❤️forget gaining weight it’s all about being snatched and sexy.” Another chimed in: “Summer Goals.”

Get ready to see more of Williams: she’s one of the celebrities competing on the new TV competition series Stars on Mars, which premieres on FOX on Monday, June 5. When her former RHOA co-star NeNe Leakes saw the photo below, she replied: “I can’t wait to watch this.”

P.S The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo. This season stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss, among others.