Singer/songwriter P!nk is known for her fashion-forward ensembles on stage. But even when chilling with her family while on vacation at the lake, P!nk is turning heads.

With the photos below, the 43-year-old pop star writes: “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour.”

Be sure to swipe to get a glimpse of the full-length shower scene.

When P!nk shared the photos, her husband, former professional motorcycle racer Carey Hart dropped a series of drooling face emojis.

Get ready to see more of P!nk: she’s promoting her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which includes her hit songs ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’ and ‘Just Say I’m Sorry’ with country music star Chris Stapleton.

Maura Johnston of Rolling Stone wrote that the songs on Trustfall lyrically “don’t shy away from irascibility or eye-rolling” but “feel like they’re coming from a genuine place” and that “Pink’s appeal comes from her ability to turn the everyday into the stereo-ready.”