Orlando Bloom Flaunts Abs in Cannes and Katy Perry Likes It

After wrapping up Season 6 of American Idol on ABC, pop star Katy Perry has taken to Instagram to troll her partner, Hollywood movie star Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean), who’s currently at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

As seen below, Bloom rocked a white double-breasted suit without a shirt for the premiere of his new racecar film Gran Turismo.

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, “whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.”

When not on the famous red carpet, Bloom is swimming along the French Riviera, as seen in the stunning black-and-white photos below. Be sure to swipe, to see Bloom plunge into the water with his hotel slippers still on his feet.

When Perry saw the photos, she wrote: “Also I love you” and “Very into slippers in the ocean.”

Get ready to see more of Bloom: Gran Turismo will be released in theaters on August 11. David Harbour (Black Widow) co-stars. Watch trailer above.