Olivia Culpo Stuns in Crop Top at Country Club, Flaunts Giant Diamond Engagement Ring

Beauty pageant winner Olivia Culpo (Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA, Miss Universe) knows how to strike a pose. When not filming her reality show The Culpo Sisters with her siblings, Aurora and Sophia, Culpo is often modeling.

Recently engaged to NFL running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Culpo didn’t take off her giant diamond engagement ring while modeling for Beyond Yoga. As seen in the “country club” photo shoot below, Culpo rocks a tiny white crop top and flared mini skirt while waiting for the pickleball court to open. Swipe to see her play at the net.

The ad campaign is to promote the clothing Culpo is wearing but most of the comments are about “that ring.” One fan worried that due to the size of the diamond, Culpo “can’t fit that hand in her new purse.”

Get ready to see more of Culpo and her fiance, McCaffrey.

As seen above, McCaffrey starts practicing this week with the 49ers and the team’s mandatory minicamp is set for June 13 to June 15. More photos to come.