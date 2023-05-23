Maya Hawke Dances, Lights Up Cannes Red Carpet, ‘She Is the Moment’

Actress Maya Hawke, daughter of former Hollywood power couple Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is turning heads on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She is promoting Wes Anderson‘s new movie Asteroid City with her co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis, among others.

For the red carpet premiere, Hawke stunned in a strapless green dress and white heeled boots. It’s not just her fashion-forward ensemble that’s catching the eyes of the photographers — it’s also her free-spirit attitude on the red carpet that’s capturing everyone’s attention.

As seen in the photos above and below, Hawke was seen running, dancing, and striking non-traditional stoic poses.

As Popsugar reports with the fun photo below: “She is the moment.”

Get ready to see more of Hawke: She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller, The Kill Room, with her mother Uma Thurman and Thurman’s Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson.