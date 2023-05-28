Kenya Moore Stuns in Tiny Yellow Bikini on Yacht With Kandi Burruss

Former beauty pageant winner Kenya Moore and Grammy Award winning songwriter Kandi Burruss are back for Season 15 of the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In the episode ‘The Buck Stops in Birmingham,’ the ladies travel to the historic city in Alabama to see Moore’s football game halftime performance.

Even when not filming Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore and Burruss spend time together, as seen below on the front of a yacht while vacationing in Turks & Caicos. Be sure to swipe!

Moore captioned the photos: “The things we talked about on this yacht!” Moore thanked Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker for “an amazing trip” and added: “Whew the bar has been raised!”

Note: Fellow RHOA star Monyetta Shaw-Carter wore the same bikini (in green) on the same trip — see below — but with teeny tiny cutoffs. With her bikini pics, Carter wrote: “Heyyy ‘thick MoMo’ was out this trip!”

Monyetta, made her RHOA in Season 14. The ex-fiance of Ne-Yo, is a longtime friend of Burruss and appears often on Season 15.

The bikini is by BFYNE. When the swimsuit label shared the photo below of a model walking in it and its matching cape it captioned it ”Gone with the Wind.’ (Moore is famous for coining the phrase ‘Gone with the Wind fabulous.’)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.