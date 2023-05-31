When not performing on stage or filming a TV show or movie, former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is often modeling — as seen below in a sheer corset bodysuit and stilettos.

When Rowland dropped the stunning photos below, of her in a burgundy-colored bodysuit with a Brazilian cut, she captioned it with a bunch of grapes emoji.

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the pics — be sure to swipe to see the flared pants. As one replied: “Why you got on my color you trying to seduce me it’s working.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield wrote: “Juice” with a series of fire emojis.

As seen below, it’s not the first time Rowland has smoldered in a Brazilian cut bodysuit.

Get ready to see more of Rowland: she finished filming Tyler Perry‘s upcoming Netflix movie Mea Culpa. Perry wrote the script, directed and produced the project.

Mea Culpa (translated from Latin is ‘through my fault’) is about “an ambitious criminal defense attorney who, in his aspiration to be named partner, takes on a murder case of an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.” Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) co-stars.