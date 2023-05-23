Kelly Osbourne Rocks New Youthful Look With Nick Cannon

On the season premiere of the music game show Beat Shazam, TV host Nick Cannon and reality TV star Kelly Osbourne (Dancing with the Stars, Fashion Police) are stepping in for Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Above: Kelly Osbourne, Nick Cannon on Beat Shazam (Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX)

As seen above and below, Osbourne is rocking a new youthful look on Beat Shazam (playful purple updo with denim jacket and bodysuit) compared to her look on I Can See Your Voice in September — (a serious bob with embroidered jacket).

Above: l-r: Osbourne on I Can See Your Voice in January (photo: Michael Becker/Fox), on Beat Shazam in May (Lorraine O’Sullivan/Fox).

In the first Beat Shazam episode, ‘A Family Affair,’ teams of mothers play against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Osbourne, a new mom, is the guest DJ. She and her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, became parents to a baby boy (Sidney) in 2022.

With the photo above with Wilson, Osbourne reports: “I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms.”

Osbourne (The Osbournes) isn’t the first reality TV star of famous parents to pivot to DJing: Paris Hilton (The Simple Life) and Brandi Cyrus (Cyrus vs. Cyrus) are also “spinning records.”

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8 ET pm on FOX, right before another musical game show Don’t Forget the Lyrics! at 9 pm with host Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds, Reno 911!).