Katy Perry Puckers Up in Strapless Corset, Flaunts Brazilian Lashes

Just because Season 20 of American Idol (Season 6 on ABC) has come to an end doesn’t mean pop star judge Katy Perry has stopped getting dressed up for work. As seen below, Perry has rocked a number of super glamorous looks for Idol.

When celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony shared the closeup video below, of Perry applying her own bold lipstick while modeling a strapless corset, he made sure to capture her batting her eyelashes, too. As one fan replied: “Obsessed!”

Anthony reports that Perry is wearing 3D Brazilian silk lashes by Tatti Lashes. He writes: “Nothing sets off a GLAM like a lash and we love a tapered lash – shorter to longer on the ends.” Tatti describes the lashes as “a super lightweight lash with a slight wing.”

Get ready to see more of Perry: She’s back at The Theatre of Resorts World Las Vegas to conclude her residency, Play. The final show will take place on November 4, 2023.

Note: Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for Season 7 of American Idol which will premiere on ABC in the winter of 2023.