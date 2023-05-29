Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe is flaunting her new hot pink backless swimsuit with aplomb. As seen in the rearview video below, Bristowe stops to squeeze her buns and captioned it: “Easy peasy lemon squeezie.”

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Bristowe’s fans are going wild over the video, her sense of humor, the suit, and her fit physique. As one replied: “How in the name do you make a butt clench look so good LOL 🔥😂nobody’s bum looks that good thrust clenching.” Another chimed in: “Patiently waiting for you to do standup.”

Bristowe reveals her favorite reply to the video so far is: “Fell in love with that booty jumping off a dock in bachelor and haven’t stopped loving it since.”

Bristowe followed up the video with the photo series below and wrote: “Bring on the 🦶 comments… or is my foot a hand? Who knows.”

Swipe the photo above to see her holding a wine bottle with a straw in it, and of her actually in the pool. While some fans are zooming in on her feet (due to her caption) others are checking out other details. As her friend, celebrity fashion stylist Lo VonRumpf replied: “2 scoops of butter pecan.”

Get ready to see more of Bristowe and with fellow former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

With the photo above, Bristowe reports: “Hannah and Kaitlyn content will be coming in HOT now that she’s in Nash with meee.”