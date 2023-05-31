Jewel’s National Anthem Compared to Roseanne Barr, ‘Stop With the Hate’

The singer/songwriter Jewel is best known for her hit single ‘Who Will Save Your Soul,’ which was featured on her 1995 album, Pieces of You. Her music has been described as “a blend of folk, pop, and country influences,” and her lyrics often explore themes of love, self-discovery, and personal introspection.

When she performed The Star-Spangled Banner AKA the National Anthem at the 107th Indy 500 race in Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend, it was panned by many and compared to the memorable performance stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr gave at a 1990 MLB game.

As one fan replied: “You put our National Anthem through a meat grinder today. Right down there with Roseanne’s butcher shop job she did on it some years ago.”

Country music fans are coming to Jewel’s defense, as one replied: “I looked this up after hearing there was a twist. I thought with the news media comments that she butchered the anthem. She did a great job. She sang the anthem in her style, just like Stapleton sang it in his style during the Super Bowl. Both did an amazing job. Stop with the hate.”

Many veterans are also chiming in, as one replied: “as a Marine I thought it was rather interesting. It worked, just different. Geez. Nothing disrespectful at all about it.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Jewel: she’s promoting her new album, appropriately titled Freewheelin’ Woman.