Heidi Klum Poses Topless With White Rose, ‘Unspoiled Nature’

While Americans were gathering at parades and barbeques over the Memorial Day weekend, German-born supermodel Heidi Klum was in the South of France.

After a whirlwind week at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival (see memorable yellow gown below), Klum and her husband, rock star Tom Kaulitz, traveled to Cape of Antibes, a peninsula described as being “between prestige and unspoiled nature.”

Klum posed topless (she kept her black thong bikini bottom on) for her husband, as seen below.

She captioned the series of photos and sexy video below: “Viva la France.”

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Antibes is a coastal city on the Côte de’Azur between Cannes and Nice. It is the home of the Picasso Museum. In 1923, the painter, Pablo Picasso, came to the town to visit fellow painter, American Gerald Murphy and his wife Sara, and stayed at the old Château Grimaldi, which is now the museum.

Below is Picasso’s painting, ‘The Painter and His Model,’ which is on view at the Museum.

Or perhaps Klum was inspired by the outdoor sculpture seen at the Picasso Museum, see below.

Get ready to see more of Klum: Season 18 of America’s Got Talent premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 8 pm ET on NBC.