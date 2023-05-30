Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Mesh Dress, Jeremy Renner Reacts

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Pitch Perfect, Bumblebee). The 26-year-old actress is promoting the soon-to-be released Spider-Man Across the Universe movie, in which she provides the voice of Gwen Stacy AKA Spider-Woman.

As seen below, Steinfeld is flaunting her curves in an orange mesh bodycon dress (among other fashion-forward ensembles — be sure to swipe) while promoting the animated Spider-Man movie.

Steinfeld’s celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes shared the close-up photos below and captioned them: “Soft glam.”

Steinfeld’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the looks. When fellow Hollywood star Jeremy Renner saw the pics, he replied: “I’m always excited for my dear friend!!! Go Hay!!!!!!!!” with a series of applauding and red heart emojis.

Steinfeld famously portrayed Kate Bishop in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries Hawkeye on Disney+ with Renner as the titular superhero AKA Clint Barton.

Spider-Man Across the Universe will be released on Friday, June 2.