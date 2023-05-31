Grant Gustin Shares Topless Photo of Wife, ‘Straight Up Boss’

Actor Grant Gustin is best known for his role as Barry Allen AKA The Flash on the long-running CW series The Flash, based on the DC Comics superhero, which just ended after a nine season run.

The series finale, which aired on May 24, included the birth of Nora West-Allen, Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) first child.

In real life, Gustin is a new dad, too. The 33-year-old star and his wife, physical therapist and trainer Dr. Andrea “LA” Thoma, are parents to a girl, a daughter (above) who will turn 2 in August.

On Mother’s Day this year, Gustin shared the topless photo above of his wife holding their child and captioned it: “A strong Mama, supportive wife, dependable & caring friend. Straight up boss. We’re all so lucky to have you in our lives.”

While some fans don’t think the photo is appropriate (A shirt or bra would be great around children) and others are asking for “frontal views”, the majority of the comments are Flash-related.

Most fans are taking the opportunity to voice their opinions about the upcoming movie, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the leading role.

As one fan replied: “you gotta replace ezra bro.” Another chimed in: “Please play flash in the new movie ur so much better of a actor than Ezra.”

The Flash (watch trailer above) will be released in theaters on June 16, right before Father’s Day.