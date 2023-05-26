Gemma Chan Flaunts Abs in Unbuttoned Suit With Boyfriend Dominic Cooper

Hollywood movie star Gemma Chan is known for her roles on the sci-fi series Humans, and in movies including Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, and Sersi in Eternals, among others.

When not on a movie set, the 40-year-old star is often turning heads on a red carpet, as seen above at the Cannes Film Festival. She’s wearing a custom made Louis Vuitton cutout dress.

From the French Riviera, Chan traveled to Isola Bella, one of the Borromean Islands of Lago Maggiore in North Italy, for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show.

As seen above, she flaunted her abs in an unbuttoned white suit and black open-toe stilettos. Swipe to see her and her partner, actor Dominic Cooper, sitting front row at the show, hosted by LV creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. Chan reports that the show was “magical.”

Get ready to see more of Chan: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie The Creator with John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Ballers) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya, The West Wing). The “post-apocalyptic thriller involving a future impacted by a war between humans and AI” will be released on September 29, 2023.