Emma Stone Stuns in Sheer Crop Top, Bold Red Lips

Hollywood star Emma Stone is known for her roles in movies including La La Land, Easy A, The Help, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, among others.

When not on a movie set, Stone often turns heads at special events as seen below at the recent Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 fashion show in Italy.

Holding an umbrella, Stone wears a sheer knitted crop top with big snaps and bold red lips.

Stone also (seemingly) accidentally photobombed fellow A-list celebrities Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, and Cate Blanchett, who also sat front row at the French design house’s show.

Get ready to see more of Stone: she’s working on the Disney sequel Cruella 2, and will appear next on the big screen in the sci-fi movie, Poor Things with Willem DaFoe (Spider-Man).

In Poor Things, Stone plays Bella Baxter “a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (DaFoe). Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) also stars. Poor Things is scheduled for a September 2, 2023 release. Trailer above.