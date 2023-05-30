Dermot Mulroney Shaves Head in Thailand With Victoria Justice

Hollywood star Dermot Mulroney is known for his roles in movies including My Best Friend’s Wedding and August: Osage County (with Julia Roberts), and in horror projects including the 2015 film Insidious: Chapter 3, the recently released Scream VI, and in the USA series The Purge, among others.

Mulroney is also known for his hair, which at the age of 59, is now a shade of silvery white. When he shared the photo below, which features his buzz cut, more than one fan reacted with compliments. One replied: “u look so fine with the cut” and another chimed in: “Great picture! The new haircut looks amazing on u!”

Mulroney is in Thailand filming the upcoming drama Sic (which is also running under the title Depravity) with Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious). The film “follows a group of roommates in a US metropolis who kill an innocent guy by mistake and go on a perilous journey of deception and cover-up.” Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing, Sharp Objects) also stars.

When one fan saw the set photo below of Mulroney, they replied: “What did you guys do to Dermot’s hair?”

When not on a set, Justice is taking in the sights as seen below in a bikini, feeding the fishes with slices of watermelon in her mouth and on her goggles.

Justice was also treated to card magic on the set in Thailand. See below.

P.S. Oscar nominee Paul Tamasty (The Fighter) wrote the script and directs Sic.