Demi Moore’s Daughter Flaunts Curves in Plunging Pink Top With “The Girls”

When Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis (Die Hard) and Demi Moore (Ghost, A Few Good Men) were married (1987-2000), they had three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. The eldest, Rumer Willis, 34, competed and won Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars with her pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and recently gave birth to her first child.

Below is an ad for Andies Swimwear: (l-r): Tallulah, Demi, Rumer, Scout.

Tallulah often shares photos of herself modeling colorful fashion-forward ensembles.

With the hot pink ruffle shirt and plaid pants photo below, Willis wrote: “the girls did a fashion. which girls? All four of us.” When one fan replied: “Would not be mad If you chose to share which bra is making the girls sit like that,” Willis replied: “not at all OMg it’s a dream to share. 90s dolce satin balconette.”

Another fan chimed in: “Wow! I think this is my favorite photo! You look Soooo cute & curvy!😁😍I adore that outfit! “

When not spending time at home or with family, the youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, is preparing for the premiere of Stars on Mars, a new reality competition show on FOX.

Legendary Star Trek star William Shatner hosts as celebrities including Willis, former competitive cyclist Lance Armstrong, former Modern Family star Ariel Winter, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, among others “prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station.”

Stars on Mars premieres on FOX on Monday, June 5.