Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Flaunts Thong Bikini, ‘Pretty Like Her Mom!’

Hollywood movie star Charlie Sheen is known for his roles in Major League, Wall Street, the long-running TV series Two and a Half Men, and Spin City, among others.

He’s also known as dad to Sami Sheen, his daughter with ex-wife, actress Denise Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Bold and the Beautiful, Wild Things, Starship Troopers). Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 to 2006.

Sami Sheen has followed in her mother’s footsteps by opening a OnlyFans account. When not creating content for her private account, Sami also shares photos and video on Instagram, as seen above and below.

As seen above, Sami wore a stunning white fringed bikini to Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. It’s an electronic dance music festival held every year at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, organized by promoter and distributor Insomniac. It’s touted as the largest electronic dance music festival in North America.

Sami’s fans are going wild over the new pics. More than one left compliments including “Gorgeous!” and one replied: “Pretty like her mom!”

Get ready to see more of Richards (above in a bikini): she’s promoting her new series Paper Empire with Kelsey Grammer (Cheers, Frasier, ex-husband of Richards’s RHOBH co-star Camille Grammer).