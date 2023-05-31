Carla Gugino Stuns in Corset Dress, Selma Blair Drops A Kiss

Hollywood movie star Carla Gugino is known for her roles in the Spy Kids film franchise (mom spy Ingrid Cortez), Night at the Museum (Rebecca Hutman), American Gangster (Laurie Roberts), Watchmen (Sally Jupiter), and San Andreas (Emma), and as the titular character of the crime drama series Karen Sisco, among many others.

When not on a movie set, Gugino is turning heads on a red carpet, as seen below in a sparkly corset dress at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Gugino’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. More than one replied: “Beauty!”

Gugino wore the dress to the premiere of Julianne Moore‘s new film May December. Gugino says the film (directed by Todd Haynes and co-starring Natalie Portman) is both “exquisitie” and “beguiling.”

Julianne Moore replied with a red heart emoji; Julianne Margulies replied: “Stunning! Wow” with a fire emoji, and Selma Blair dropped a kiss and a yellow heart emoji.

Gugino also made sure to thank fashion design house Dolce & Gabbana for the “gorgeous threads.”

Get ready to see more of Gugino: she’s currently in London filming the upcoming Amazon Studios action comedy movie Heads of State with former The Suicide Squad co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others.