Cara Delevingne Wears Nothing Under Plunging Top, ‘Barely Holding Them in There’

English model and actress Cara Delevingne is known for her roles as Margo Roth Spiegelman in the romantic mystery film Paper Towns based on the John Green novel, the Enchantress in the 2016 comic book film Suicide Squad, and Laureline in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 30-year-old is often turning heads on a red carpet. For the 74th annual Parsons Benefit at New York City’s famous Cipriani Wall Street venue, Delevingne wowed in a blue suit with a wide open plunging neckline. As one fan replied: her outfit “is barely holding them in there.”

As seen below, Delevingne struck a pose on the red carpet with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Get ready to see more of Delevingne: she stars in the upcoming Season 12 of American Horror Story: Delicate, which is based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

AHS alum Emma Roberts (see above; daughter of Eric Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts) and Billie Lourd (daughter of the late Carrie Fisher) will share the screen with newbies including Delevingne, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore (A Few Good Men, G.I. Jane), and Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), among others.