Brittany Snow Flaunts Legs in Red Hot Mini Skirt, ’80s Chic Attack’

Singer/actress Brittany Snow is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect film franchise and in TV series including Almost Family and American Dreams, among others.

Get ready to see more of Snow: she’s promoting her directorial debut movie, Parachute, which premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2023.

And she’s become an author. Snow is the co-author of the mental health book September Letters with Jaspre Guest. On their book tour, Snow is turning heads in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles including the “80s chic attack” red hot mini skirt suit below.

Snow’s fans are going wild over the looks. As one replied: “I want all the outfits!” Comedian Joel McHale commented: “I like the 80s chic “Bon Fire of the Vanities” red suit. I have two myself.” And actress Sarah Ramos chimed in: “chic attack.”

Note: the dark mini skirt suit in the last photo is by J. Crew.

For Snow’s September Letters, a handful of her famous friends including McHale, Kid Cudi, Jordana Brewster of the Fast & Furious film franchise and the dancer (and Sia muse) Maddie Ziegler contributed essays to the recently released book.