Brie Larson Flaunts Abs in Crop Top at Cannes, Paul Walker’s Daughter Reacts

Oscar winning actress Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) has been turning heads on the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Thanks to her celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, Larson has worn a variety of fashion-forward ensembles by French design power house Chanel.

From elegant dresses (above) to skintight floral jumpsuits (below), Larson has received applause from her fans every time she walks up the famous red steps in the French Riviera.

Some might say Larson is keeping the best Chanel outfits for last. For the premiere of Wim Wender’s new film Perfect Days, Larson (who is a juror at the festival this year) rocked a Chanel crop top and a low-riding skirt with tiers of sheer white lace (see below).

When fashion model Meadow Walker, daughter of the last Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, saw the photo, she replied: “Chanel dream.”

Note: Larson joined the Fast & Furious “family” for the tenth installment, Fast X, with Vin Diesel (Meadow’s godfather), Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Charlize Theron, and Jason Momoa, among others.