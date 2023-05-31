Bebe Rexha ‘Devastates’ in Cutout Bodycon Dress, “Smoking Hot”

After co-writing the megahit ‘Monster’ for Eminem and Rihanna, Bebe Rexha launched her solo career in 2014 with her debut hit single, ‘I Can’t Stop Drinking About You.’

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter from New York continues to collaborate as seen on her new album (her third!), Bebe, which features songs with country music legend Dolly Parton and L.A. rapper Snoop Dogg.

Rexha turned heads in Cannes when she posed in the stunning cutout dress below, custom made for her by fashion design label DEFAÏENCE.

Rexha’s fans are going wild over the new pics. As one replied: “You look DEVASTATING!” Another chimed in: “holy moly smoking hot.”

Before hitting the red carpet for the amfAR charity event at Cannes, Rexha struck a pose in the sheer corset gown below. It too was custom made– this time by Dubai designer Faraz Manan.

Get ready to see more of Rexha: she’s traveling across the U.S. for her tour, Best F*n Night of My Life. Note: Fellow New Yorker, singer/songwriter Zolita (‘Explosion’) is the opening act.