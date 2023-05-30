Season 10 of Bravo’s heated reality series Vanderpump Rules has come to a dramatic end but the reunions (when the cast reunite and bicker after filming the episodes) continue.

For those who missed it, Madix’s longtime boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval admitted to having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, among other things. The scandal was coined Scandoval.

Madix was the victim of the Sandoval’s wandering ways but she looks empowered in this new smoldering series of photographs (above and below) taken by Sophy Holland, who captioned it: “You don’t deserve to look at this” with a fire emoji.

Be sure to swipe the cutout dress photo above to see more of Madix modeling a sheer corset dress.

Get ready to see and hear more of Madix: the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, May 31 at 9 pm ET on Bravo; and the Reunion Part 3 airs Wednesday, June 7 at 9 pm ET. Also: a juicy special episode titled ‘Secrets Revealed’ airs Wednesday, June 14 at 9 pm ET.

When asked if she’d come back for a Season 11, Madix said she would “for sure” return but added: “It’s not up to us who comes back. I’m just going to be doing me. Me doing me means they are not a part of my life.”