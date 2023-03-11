Zoe Saldana Smolders in Unbuttoned Jumpsuit, “Hottest in the MCU”

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana (Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers) is promoting several projects including her Netflix series From Scratch and James Cameron‘s latest Avatar installment, Avatar: The Way of Water. When not on a movie set or charming an audience on a late night talk show, Saldana often models.

Like many leading ladies, Saldana gets front row seats to the most celebrated fashion shows in Paris and Milan. Above: A bejeweled Saldana models an unbuttoned jumpsuit by Chanel.

Saldana’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy ensemble including Rosario Dawson who dropped a series of fire emojis and Leslie Grace who replied: “The smolder” with a heart emoji.

Another fan chimed in and called Saldana: “The H🔥TTEST in the MCU.” (MCU stands, of course, for Marvel Cinematic Universe: she played Gamora in Marvel’s first and second Guardians of the Galaxy movies.)

Get ready to see more of Saldana: she will appear next on the big screen in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Saldana has also been spotted filming the upcoming series Lioness with Nicole Kidman, see above.