Zara Larsson Reveals Cheeky Bikini on Stage, ‘No Fear!’

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson launched her singing career at the age of 10 when she won Season 2 of the televised talent show Talang in 2008. Since then she released her debut album, 1 (2014), and singed a three-year contract with Epic Records in the United States. Her second album, So Good, was released in 2017, and her third, Poster Girl (2021), features the single ‘Talk About Love’, with guest vocals from American rapper Young Thug.

This year, the 25-year-old has been performing on American daytime talk shows including Good Morning America and continues to tour.

As seen in the photos above and below, Larsson often wears provocative ensembles including fishnet dresses over bikinis with thigh-high boots.

When Larsson shared the (literally) cheeky photos below, she captioned the series: “No sleep, bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear!!!!”

Larsson is currently promoting her new single ‘Can’t Tame Her.’