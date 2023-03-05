Victoria Justice Flaunts Legs in Sexy Bodycon Dress, ‘Talk Thirty To Me’

Actress/singer Victoria Justice is known for her roles on the Nickelodeon teen series Zoey 101 (Lola Martinez) and Victorious (Tori Vega), among others.

When Justice turned 30 this year, she celebrated in a stunning strapless, cutout bodycon dress with a hip-high slit and platform stilettos. She cleverly captioned the photos below: “Talk thirty to me.”

As one fan replied: “Thirty flirty and thrivinggg!”

Justice partied at night and during the day. Swipe to see the list of bespoke birthday cocktails served at brunch with George Clooney’s Casamigos tequilla: one is called Justice Juice.

The former child star reports that she’s “excited for this new chapter” and is just released her new single ‘Last Man Standing.’

When not celebrating or singing, Justice continues to act. She stars in the upcoming mystery thriller The Tutor. It’s about a tutor (Garrett Hedlund) and his ultra-rich student (Noah Schnapp), who becomes obsessed with his tutor and threatens to expose the tutor’s darkest secrets. Justice plays the tutor’s pregnant wife. Watch the trailer below.

The Tutor will be released in theaters on March 24.