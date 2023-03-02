Tori Spelling Flaunts Abs in Bra, ‘Gwen Stefani Vibes’

When Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling isn’t spending time with her family (she’s the mother of five!), or her BFF/business partner Jennie Garth, she’s often modeling.

As seen above, on a recent rainy day, the 49-year-old actress stepped out in a gray Calvin Klein bra with cargo pants and a beanie. She captioned it: “Not gonna let a little rain 🌧️ dampen my vibe.”

Spelling’s fans are going wild over the casual chic look and many say they’re catching ‘Gwen Stefani Hollaback Girl vibes’ and are replying with Stefani lyrics including, ‘B-A-N-A-N-A-S,’ among others.

More than one fan asked Spelling where those cargo pants are from because “I must have them!” and “I’ve been looking for a pair just like that for months!” Spelling revealed that she got them on Amazon but didn’t provide a designer or label.

Get ready to see more of Spelling and Garth: they’re promoting their home decor line, The BFF Collection — available exclusively at QVC — on daytime talk shows including The Drew Barrymore Show, as seen above.

QVC reports that the color palette of The BFF Collection is “inspired by Beverly Hills (think blush pinks, emerald greens, and gorgeous neutrals).”