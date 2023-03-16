Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Picks Alabama Over Houston, Fails Politics 101

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took time off from policing the border, searching for fentanyl, lamenting ESG policies that he says are destroying Texas, and other state priorities to fill out his NCAA Tournament bracket. And in what commenters are calling a tone deaf move, the Governor of Texas picked Alabama to win.

Citizens predictably complained about the whole misspent five minutes it took Abbott to make his picks — “during a work day?” some asked. But that’s not where the Governor failed what one commenter called Politics 101.

In picking Alabama over his home state’s own Houston Cougars — like Alabama a #1 seed in their region — Abbott now can’t even call Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and bet some ribs or a can of oil or whatever against some shrimp and grits, the way governors do.

Even Ivey probably won’t pick ‘Bama because she’s an Auburn graduate, but at least with the Tigers she’d be keeping her pick in state.