Hollywood star Tessa Thompson is known for her roles in films including For Colored Girls, Selma, Sylvie’s Love, Passing, as Valkyrie in Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies (Thor, Avengers), and as Bianca Taylor in the Rocky spin-off film franchise Creed with Michael B. Jordan (see below) as the titular boxing character.

Thompson and Jordan have been making movies together for the past 10 years!

When not promoting the latest Creed movie, Creed III, Thompson often models.

As seen below, the California native flaunts several fashion-forward ensembles including the first in the series, a sheer corset with a plaid mini skirt suit and thigh-high platform stiletto boots.

Thompson’s fans are going wild over the photos and her performance in Creed III. As one replied: “Crushed in Creed 3.”

At the LA Premiere for Creed III, Thompson turned heads in a golden strapless corset dress, see above.

Above: Thompson models a sheer black knitted dress in Manhattan while promoting Creed III.