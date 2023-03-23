‘Star Trek’ Star Mica Burton Cosplays Sexy Nymph in Barely There Dress

As an actor, LeVar Burton is best known for his role as Geordi La Forge in the Star Trek franchise. In the current (and final) season of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+, Burton is joined on screen with his real-life daughter, Mica Burton, who plays Geordi’s daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge.

Above: LeVar Burton, Mica Burton on Star Trek: Picard (Trae Patton/Paramount+)

When not promoting the show with her father, the 28-year-old Michigan graduate (2016, BFA in Acting) Mica Burton often models — and often in dreamy fairy-esque photo shoots as seen below.

When Mica shared the stunning photos above, she wrote: “yesterday was the first day of spring so let’s all make offerings to the forest goddesses that the rain clears and the flowers bloom soon!”

Her fans are going wild over the sylvan look and are leaving clever Star Trek-related comments including: “Mica, your Keyleth is showing” and “Omg you should do a ferne cosplay” and “New headcannon, Mica is now Fearne’s little sister.”

The green dress is by couture designer FIREFLY PATH who creates “Ethereal Gowns,” sewing patterns and “fragrances for fantasy lovers.”

As seen above, Mica is promoting Firefly Path’s “Forest Child” scent which “has notes of Oakmoss, Cedar and Amber.

It’s not Mica’s first attempt as cosplay: she hosted a cosplay competition at Glitchcon 2020.