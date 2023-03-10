Star Trek Star Jeri Ryan Twins with Daughter, “Beautiful Like Mom”

Hollywood star Jeri Ryan is currently hitting the daytime talk shows including The Talk to promote the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. She’s reprised her role as Seven of Nine for the eighth Star Trek series, which debuted in 2020. This is the third and final season, which will end on April 20, 2023.

When not pretending to travel in space with her co-stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, and Michelle Hurd, among others, Ryan spends time with her family. The 55-year-old redhead is married to her husband, French chef Christophe Émé, father of her daughter, Gisele.

On Gisele’s 15th birthday, Ryan shared the photo of mother and daughter in matching white sweaters. She wrote: “This amazing, beautiful, smart, funny, sensitive, kind human is 15 years old today. But she’s forever my Little Pea. 💖💕💞 I love you so much, My Pea. Every second I spend with you is the most beautiful gift.”

When Ryan’s Star Trek co-star Michelle Hurd saw the photo, she replied: “Happy Birthday to your mini you ❤️❤️.” More than one fan chimed in with praise and said the mother and daughter look like “Twins.” As one replied: “beautiful like mom.”

Get ready to see, er, hear more from Ryan: she will provide a voice for one of the character in the upcoming animation movie Unplugged. It’s about a severely depressed 27-year-old rock star who gives up her career and winds up in the Badlands of South Dakota. Christina Ricci and the late Ed Asner also provide voices.