Sharon Stone, 65, Flaunts Big Red Lips From Bed, “I Finally Did It”

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is known for her femme fatale roles in movies including Basic Instinct with Michael Douglas and Casino with Robert De Niro, among others.

When not on a movie set, Stone often enjoys time at home. With her millions of followers on Instagram, she shares her artwork (she’s been painting, see above), her heartbreak (her brother recently passed), and her sense of humor.

When Stone turned 65, she shared the photo above of her in bed — and with gigantic red wax lips. She captioned it: “I did it. Finally. For my birthday. I went Hollywood.”

Stone’s fans and famous friends are showering her with birthday wishes including Antonio Banderas who wrote: “Happy birthday, mi amiga.” While George Hahn responded to Stone’s wax lips: “So natural. So fresh.” Another fan chimed in: “Good lord for 5 seconds I panicked 😂 too funny!”

Get ready to see more of Stone: she’s set to appear next in the upcoming movie What About Love with Andy Garcia. No word yet on a release date.