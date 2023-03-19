Shannen Doherty’s Before & After Eyebrow Enhancement Photos, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood star Shannen Doherty is best known for her roles as Brenda on Aaron Spelling’s long-running teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 with Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, and the late Luke Perry, and as Prue on the bewitched series Charmed with Alyssa Milano, among others.

When eyebrow stylist Tiàgo Sampaio of Beverly Hills shared the before & after “eyebrow enhancement” photos of Doherty, Doherty reported: “Since chemo, I have struggled with my eyebrows. As you can see, they were sparse and i am not the person that enjoys waking up and filling them in every morning. I am beyond thrilled with (Sampaio) and the boost of confidence this gave me is priceless.”

According to People magazine: Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015; she entered remission two years later, but revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned as stage 4.

Doherty is being showered with compliments from her fans and famous friends. More than one replied: “You look amazing before and after.”

With the video above, Sampiao writes: what he gave Doherty “is not just a cosmetic procedure but part of the healing process.”

He added: “Cancer cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot erase beauty, it cannot conquer the spirit, Feed your faith, and your fears will starve to death.” The post encouraged people to: “Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful.”

Get ready to see more of Doherty, as seen above with a fan, she is attending 90sCon events.