Serena Williams has not yet retired from competitive tennis but the former world ranked no. 1 player is spending more time off-court. As seen below, the Grand Slam champion is flaunting her curves (and bare feet!) in a red hot mini dress available via her fashion label, S by Serena.

One of the label’s taglines is: “Designed to flatter every figure, our collection of dresses will make you the main character of any occasion. Sizes XS-3X.”

Williams has been turning heads on the red carpet, too. For the premiere of Creed III, she wowed in a hot pink silky gown

And as seen below she wore a stunning black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit and a pair of pointed stilettos to the NAACP Image Awards.

Get ready to see more of Williams: she stars in a number of TV commercials for big brands including Michelob Ultra beer and Lincoln cars.