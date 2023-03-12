Sarah Paulson Laughs As Holland Taylor Threatens To Unzip Jacket

Actress Sarah Paulson is best known for her roles on the anthology series American Horror Story, and on American Crime Story‘s ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ season (as prosecutor Marcia Clark), and in the ‘Impeachment’ season (as Linda Tripp), among others.

When not acting, Paulson often models. When the fashion-forward star attended the Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show, Paulson modeled an oversized jacket with an oversized zipper. Swipe the photo below to see Paulson react when her partner, actress Holland Carter, playfully grabbed hold of the zipper. As one fan replied: “The pure joy in her gaze at Holland.”

Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière told Vogue, those oversized zippers in the new collection are “the largest ever manufactured, and the process of zooming and exaggerating one element of a garment led to the scaling up of other parts as well.”

Paulson and Taylor also struck a pose at the Fendi fashion show in Paris. They both wore suits and carried identical purses. Their stylist, Karla Welch reported that the Parisian crowd went wild when they saw the power couple together, holding hands in the rain.