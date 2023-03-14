Sarah Hyland Parties in Sheer Mini Dress, Husband Wells Adams Reacts

Actress Sarah Hyland is best known for her role as Haley Dunphy on the beloved sitcom Modern Family with Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen (her TV mom), among others.

Since the finale of Modern Family (2020), Hyland has landed plumb roles including Heidi in the 2022 Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bump in Berlin with Adam Devine (Andy on Modern Family).

When Hyland attended the pre-Oscars party for the charitable organization MPTF, she rocked a sheer black mini dress with feathers (by Taller Marmo) and Jimmy Choo stilettos. When her husband, former Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams, saw the party photos, he replied: “I go to sxsw for 1 day and this is what happens?!?” Hyland replied: “wellllllll mama’s gotta have her girl’s nights!”

As seen above and below, the camera-ready power couple usually attends special events together and in sexy chic ensembles.

Get ready to see more of Hyland, imdb reports that she and writer/producer Emily V. Gordon (Welcome to Chippendales) are working on a TV series together that’s “inspired by real-life events of Sarah Hyland and Emily Gordon.”