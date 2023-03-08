Sarah Ferguson, 63, Flaunts Freedom In ‘My Sexiest Year Yet’

Sarah, Duchess of York (born Sarah Ferguson), also known by the nickname Fergie, is a member of the British royal family. She is the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Since her divorce from Prince Andrew was finalized in 1996, Ferguson has pursued several charitable projects (Teenage Cancer Trust, Children in Crisis) and has launched her career as a writer. Ferguson has written two memoirs and dozens of children’s books including the Budgie the Little Helicopter series, along with books about weight loss and Queen Victoria, among other non-fiction subjects.

Ferguson is celebrating International Women’s Day with the photo above which features the Duchess in a studded denim jacket. It’s a more modern chic look compared to the traditional suits below.

She writes: “Happy International Women’s Day! 63 feels like my sexiest year yet. I’m a mum to two amazing girls, a proud granny (with one on the way!) and I am just getting started in my new career as an author. The process of becoming is beautiful.”

Ferguson is currently promoting her most recent title, a novel set in the Victorian Era, ‘A Most Intriguing Lady.’