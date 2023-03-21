Samara Weaving Poses Topless, Exposes ‘Edgier Side’

Americans recognize Australian actress Samara Weaving from her roles in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Nine Perfect Strangers, Ready or Not, and Bill & Ted Face the Music, among others. The 31-year-old blond is currently promoting Scream VI and her chops as a scream queen.

Watch clip below from The Late Late Show with James Corden and co-guest star Josh Gad (Frozen).

While promoting Scream VI with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Hayden Panettiere (Nashville) and Courteney Cox (Friends), Weaving finds time to pose for fashion lifestyle magazines including Marie Claire.

Marie Claire reports that for the ‘On the Set with Samara Weaving’ video (below), the actress wore Louis Vuitton and that she “channelled her edgier side, something she’s become very used to after returning to the slasher genre as a modern-day scream queen in ‘Scream VI’.”

In the video, Weaving poses topless with her arms across her bare torso while an assistant on the set creates wind by fanning a large piece of cardboard in front of the actress.

As seen above, it’s not the first time Weaving has posed without a top.