Rooney Mara Poses Shirtless with Claire Foy, Jessica Buckley

Hollywood star Rooney Mara is known for her roles in films including The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, and most recently in Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, among others.

In Women Talking, Rooney and her co-stars Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown) and Jessica Buckley (Oraetta Mayflower in Fargo) portray women of an isolated religious community who “grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.”

The three actresses got dressed up when they attended the recent Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

As seen above, Mara turned heads in a bright red long jacket and pants ensemble (by Givenchy) without a shirt underneath. When celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee shared the close-up photo above, more than one noted their admiration Rooney’s “slick hair and smoky eye.” Note: Lee used CHANEL eyeshadow and makeup for the smoldering look.

As seen above, Foy wore a black two-piece suit with a hood (center) and Buckley struck a pose in a strapless silver gown by Carolina Herrera.

Get ready to see more of Mara: the two-time Oscar nominee will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie The Island with her partner, Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the Line, HER, Gladiator).

It’s about a couple who “decides to turn their backs on civilization to build their private paradise on a desert island, however a millionaire passing through the island makes them a sensation, making a European countess want to take over their island.” The thriller is written and directed by Pawel Pawlikowski (Last Resort, My Summer of Love).