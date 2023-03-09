Rita Ora Flaunts Tiny Bra with Leg Warmers, ‘Perfect Sexy Combo’

Rita Ora is a triple-threat as a singer, model and actress. Last month she released new music — her hit single ‘You Only Love Me’ and a wedding-themed music video to reflect the lyrics. The video features cameos by Hollywood movie stars including Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct) and Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga), among others.

When not singing or acting, Ora often models (she’s represented by the Kate Moss Agency). When Rita shared the photo series below, of her modeling a tiny fluffy bra, ruffled denim skirt, knitted gloves and leg warmers, she cleverly captioned it: “a little knit situation.”

When her mother Vera Ora replied: “Gloves with pickles, who makes them?!”, Ora’s fans chimed in with compliments (“perfect sexy combo”) and to explain to others that Vera likely knitted those gloves and leg warmers for her daughter.

When Rita’s husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), saw the pics, he replied: “Knituation” with a collision emoji. Rita’s fans are going wild over Waititi’s reply, too, with replies including “Genius!”

Get ready to see more of Waititi: his next movie, Next Goal Wins, (which he directed and co-wrote) is expected to be released in September. It’s about “the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.” Michael Fassbender (see above with Waititi), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), and Will Arnett (Arrested Development) star.