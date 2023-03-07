Rhea Perlman Plays Comedy Club Owner on ‘Accused’ Brenda’s Story on FOX

Accused is the intense new crime anthology series on FOX. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. Each episode is told from the defendant’s point of view and reveals “how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.”

Above: L-R: Rhea Perlman and Whitney Cummings in the “Brenda’s Story” episode of ACCUSED (Shane Mahood/FOX)

In the episode ‘Brenda’s Story,’ Whitney Cummings plays Brenda Kramer (above, right), “an acerbic female stand-up comic” who after being assaulted by a fellow comic, “uses her platform to try the case in the court of public opinion.” See dramatic sneak peek video below.

TV legend Rhea Perlman plays Joyce Golden, owner of the standup comedy club Goldie’s where Brenda performs.

Above: Rhea Perlman in the “Brenda’s Story” episode of ACCUSED (Shane Mahood/FOX)

Perlman is best known for her long-running role as barmaid Carla on Cheers with Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Shelley Long and the late Kirstie Alley, among others. See cast photo below.

Perlman also played “the mother” role of Mrs. Wormwood in the 1996 movie Matilda, based on the Roald Dahl children’s book of the same title. Her real life husband, Danny DeVito, played “the father” role, Mr. Wormwood, and directed the popular film.

Get ready to see more of Perlman: she plays the character Beatrix Hasp in the new murder mystery series Poker Face on Peacock starring Natasha Lyonne. The episode, ‘The Hook,’ premieres on Thursday, March 9.

Above: Rhea Perlman at the Poker Face premiere (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)

And if that isn’t enough: you can watch Perlman on the big screen in the new comedy You People with Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny. She plays “Bubby.”

Accused airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on FOX, right after 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe at 8 pm.