Priyanka Chopra Gets Sexy with Nick Jonas in Elevator, “Hottest Couple”

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch, Quantico) is in Paris for the City of Light’s famous Fashion Week and with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. When she shared the stunning photos below, of her in a plunging hot pink dress with matching pink tights, heels and purse, she thanked the famous designer Valentino “for having us.”

Swipe to see Nick Jonas sneak into two of those elevator photos. In the last one, in Jonas’ embrace, Chopra lifts her leg and gives the camera a knowing look. As one fan replied: “Hottest couple NP!”

Get ready to see more of Chopra Jonas: she stars in the upcoming spy series Citadel with Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Rocketman) and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada, Spotlight, Big Night).

As seen in the trailer below, Chopra and Madden play spies whose memories were wiped clean and are challenged to recollect their past “and summon the strength to fight back” against a new more powerful spy syndicate.

Citadel premieres on Amazon Prime on April 28, 2023.