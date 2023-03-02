Pamela Anderson Wears G-String as Hair Scrunchie, ‘Trick of the Trade’

Fashion-forward magazine British Vogue has started a tradition of asking celebrities to reveal what’s in the purse. When it came time for American model/actress/writer Pamela Anderson to dump out the contents of her bag, the former Playboy Playmate and Baywatch star revealed that she carries a vegan purse by Stella McCartney’s label FRAYME.

As seen in the video above, Anderson plops herself on a bed without pants and empties her vegan purse. She pulls out a fan “for hot flashes”, CBD oil for her arthritic hands, and a G-string. She says she has “no idea” why that’s in there, but then proceeds to use it as a scrunchie. “A trick of the trade from the 1990s,” Anderson says.

According to FRAYME, each bag is “handcrafted in Italy from cruelty-free, animal-free materials — down to the glue. They are constructed from a butter-soft alternative to leather, woven together with an iconic aluminum chain and organic cotton lacing.”

Get ready to see more of Anderson as she continues to promote her recently released Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story and her memoir, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry and Truth.