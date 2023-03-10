Pamela Anderson Shares Famous Lace-Up Corset Pic, Chris Appleton Reacts

Former Playboy Playmate and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is promoting her new book, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry and Truth, and her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story.

On social media, she shares current photos and throwbacks that speak to the experiences she shares in both her memoir and documentary.

When Anderson shared the stunning photo above, on International Women’s Day, of her in a strapless black leather corset with a plunging neckline, she captioned it with one of her poems about a woman being blessed with “a favorite moment.”

Long-time fans of Pam Anderson will recognize that “daring, corseted look” from her famous appearance at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival in France, where she was promoting her superhero film Barb Wire, based on the comic book series by Dark Horse. Anderson starred in the titular role. Barb Wire didn’t get great reviews but it attracted a cult following.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, whose clients including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, among others — and who’s been making headlines this week for appearing on the red carpet with Lukas Gage — replied to Anderson’s photo: “Hot” with a fire emoji.

Above, l-r: Gage, Appleton at a Vanity Fair part in Los Angeles. Below, Gage and Kim Kardashian.

Fun fact: Barb Wire was created by Ilene Chaiken, who co-wrote the script, and went on to create, write and produce the popular series The L Word, and is currently an executive producer of The Handmaid’s Tale, among others.