Ana de Armas Stuns in Skintight Corset Dress, ‘Holy Smokes!’

Hollywood movie star Ana de Armas is one of five women nominated for this year’s Best Actress honor at the 95th Academy Awards. De Armas portrayed the iconic Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde, based on Joyce Carol Oates‘ novel of the same title.

The other Oscar contenders are Cate Blanchett (Tar), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

For the Netflix Oscar nominee party, de Armas turned heads in the stunning nude-colored corset dress above by designer David Koma.

Above, (be sure to swipe!), de Armas stuns in a light-colored mini dress with knee-high heeled boots. As one fan replied: “Holy smokes!”

Get ready to see more of de Armas: she stars in the upcoming AppleTV+ comedy thriller Ghosted with Chris Pine.

She plays an undercover CIA agent who ghosts an American (Pine) after their one night stand. He makes a romantic gesture by tracking her down. Trailer above.